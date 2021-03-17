Dr. David Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hess, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
New Hyde Park Office3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 411, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0001
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 327-0001Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hess is one the best doctor i ever met in my life. Very professional and focused. Office staff is always friendly and helpful with my special situation.
About Dr. David Hess, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
