Dr. David Hess, MD
Dr. David Hess, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hess, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Hess works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hess?
Excellent doctor. Extremely knowledgeable. I feel so fortunate to be his patient.
About Dr. David Hess, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477663748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hess using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.