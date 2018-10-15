Overview

Dr. David Hershberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Hershberger works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Visual Field Defects and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.