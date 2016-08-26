Overview

Dr. David Herschthal, MD is a Dermatologist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Herschthal works at The Kids Dental Practice in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.