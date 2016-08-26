Dr. David Herschthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herschthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Herschthal, MD is a Dermatologist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
The Kids Dental Practice7421 N University Dr Ste 301, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 256-5861
David H Herschthal MD7280 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 203-8516
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr. Herschthal for a few years and am completely happy with the services his office has provided me so far. No matter what issue I've faced, Dr. Herschthal had the professionalism and the knowledge to resolve the issue. The office is always extremely clean, and the wait times are always under 5 minutes. I would recommend Dr. Herschthal to anyone who needs dermatology services.
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Brooklyn College Of City University Of New York
- Dermatology
