Dr. David Hernandez, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Dr. David Hernandez, MD in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.