Dr. David Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hernandez, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. David Hernandez, MD1619 E Common St Ste 902, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 214-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hernandez took the time to explain my condition in detail & answer questions. Review was very through, ct scan explained and no pressure to have me leave. Great doc!
About Dr. David Hernandez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
