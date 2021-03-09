Dr. Hermiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hermiz, MD
Dr. David Hermiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Remita Health3415 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 1100, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (424) 348-4558
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I was in a dark place when I had my first session with Dr. Hermiz. Within minutes I found him to be warm and disarming, which is considerably rare from my experience. By 10 minutes into the session I found myself comforted by his his extraordinary knowledge of the medication. I left with him having included me in making a few adjustments these subtle chemical changes made all the difference in bringing a level of homeostasis to my biochemistry. He's been there every step of the way since. If only more doctors exemplified this level of compassion and knowledge! I recommend him unequivocally!
About Dr. David Hermiz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hermiz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.