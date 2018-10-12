Dr. David Henry, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Henry, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Access Health Care Pc1229 Albany Ave Ste 304, Hartford, CT 06112 Directions (860) 524-9820
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Henry has been my physician for the last 5 years. He is very trustworthy, honest and patient couldn’t think of another doctor I would entrust my health with.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134146574
- Hartford Hospital
- Howard U Hosp at DC Genl Hosp
- howard university hospital
- U Coll West Indies, Kingston
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
