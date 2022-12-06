Overview

Dr. David Henick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Henick works at Tenafly Pediatrics in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.