Dr. David Henick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Henick, MD
Overview
Dr. David Henick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Tenafly Pediatrics301 BRIDGE PLZ N, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 877-1494
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henick?
Dr. Henick has provided such great care and knowledge to me regarding my sinus issues. I had dealt with chronic sinus infections and was hesitant with the idea of getting surgery. But with Dr. Henick's vast knowledge and great care for me, it made me feel comfortable to proceed with getting the surgery and has led me to feeling better than ever. Each visit he takes the time to explain what is occurring and the best course of treatment to ensure I have no questions or concerns. After my surgery, he provided great assurance everything was progressing nicely and was always available to answer any questions I may have had. I am grateful for all his help and support and would highly recommend using him as your ENT doctor.
About Dr. David Henick, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447366901
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division|U Penn Sch Med
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henick has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henick speaks Spanish.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Henick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henick.
