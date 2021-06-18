Dr. Hemphill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hemphill, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hemphill, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Hemphill works at
Locations
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-4661
Lovelace Medical Center500 Walter St NE Ste 401, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 262-3542
Rehabilitation Partners LLC/Homeboud Solutions1524 Eubank Blvd NE Ste 6, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 503-8806Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hemphill is an outstanding Geriatric specialist. We are so thankful that he is my 92 year old mother’s physician. He is so kind and considerate of her needs and our needs as care takers. He is a blessing to all of us. He is thorough and responsive. He really cares about each patient and works with the family to give her the best health care.
About Dr. David Hemphill, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemphill accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemphill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemphill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemphill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemphill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemphill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.