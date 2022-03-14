Dr. David Hemmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hemmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Hemmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Fox Valley Ear Nose & Throat750 Fletcher Dr Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 741-8500Wednesday10:00am - 3:30pm
Champaign Dental Group2210 Dean St, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 377-5000
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Dr. Hemmer is the best! He is patient kind, knowledgeable, and professional. The office staff are welcoming, kind, and very helpful with any type of inquiry. I have been to Dr. Hemmer's office for my daughter several years ago regarding ear issues and most recently for myself regarding sinus and allergy issues. He is the only doctor that thoroughly addressed my symptoms, created a plan of action, and resolved my painful sinus issues. I highly recommend Dr. Hemmer. Thank you Dr. Hemmer and staff!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1710984729
- U Ill EE Infirm
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hemmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemmer has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.