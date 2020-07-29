Dr. David Helm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Helm, MD
Overview
Dr. David Helm, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 700 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0330
Jackson Clinic PA2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 422-0348Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Helm has help me so much! I’ve had trouble talking to people most of my life and he makes it easy for me and I feel very comfortable. I enjoy my visits. Please don’t listen to these negative comments. He is a great doctor!
About Dr. David Helm, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1457551947
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helm has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Helm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helm.
