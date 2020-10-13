See All Pediatricians in Melbourne, FL
Dr. David Helft, MD

Pediatrics
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Helft, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Helft works at Pediatric Wizards in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Wizards PA
    1310 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste C, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 255-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Cat Scratch Disease Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Roseola Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nicholas W D'auria — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. David Helft, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649273178
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State Univ HSC
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    • State University of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Helft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Helft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

