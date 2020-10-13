Dr. David Helft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Helft, MD
Overview
Dr. David Helft, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Wizards PA1310 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste C, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 255-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He Is A Great Doctor. And He Helps Me When I Am Ever Sick Or Ill. He Been Good To Me Since I Was Little. I Think He Has Explained Conditions Well. And He Does Listen And He Does Answer My Medical Questions About My self Very Well And Other Things. I Give Him A 5/5. 100.
About Dr. David Helft, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1649273178
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ HSC
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- State University of New York
Dr. Helft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Helft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Helft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.