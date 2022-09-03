Dr. David Helfrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helfrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Helfrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Helfrich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Upmc Mckeesport, UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Helfrich works at
Locations
-
1
South Allegheny Internal Medicine2000 Oxford Dr Ste 680, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 851-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Upmc Mckeesport
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Helfrich is very easy with his manner and VERY good at diagnosis listening and kindness. He's wicked good with a joint injection as well. His staff has undergone a massive upheaval in recent months and is more distant and seemingly rushed and not very happy than a year ago. I'm sticking with this doctor regardless of occasional snafus in communications these days (for which I blame UPMC, making it almost impossible to actually get TO your doctors)
About Dr. David Helfrich, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1770565095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Helfrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helfrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helfrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helfrich works at
Dr. Helfrich has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helfrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Helfrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helfrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helfrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helfrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.