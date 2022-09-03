Overview

Dr. David Helfrich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Upmc Mckeesport, UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Helfrich works at South Allegheny Internal Medicine in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.