Overview

Dr. David Helfet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Helfet works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture, Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.