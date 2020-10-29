See All Gastroenterologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. David Heiman, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Heiman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Heiman works at Florida Medical Clinic - Gastroenterology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Medical Clinic - Gastroenterology
    4224 N Tampania Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 280-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 29, 2020
    I like that Dr. Heiman is direct and to the point but will explain medical jargon in layman's terms. Easy to understand and to ask question. His office staff is always friendly and professional. He has cared for me very well over the past years. I trust him!
    — Oct 29, 2020
    About Dr. David Heiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750385407
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Alabama
    Residency
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    • University Of Florida/ Shands
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Heiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heiman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heiman works at Florida Medical Clinic - Gastroenterology in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Heiman’s profile.

    Dr. Heiman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

