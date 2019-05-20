Overview

Dr. David Heidemann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Heidemann works at Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.