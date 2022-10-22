Overview

Dr. David Hector, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Hector works at CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.