Dr. David Hecker, MD

Dermatology
3 (50)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Hecker, MD is a dermatologist in Pompano Beach, FL. Dr. Hecker completed a residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He currently practices at Hecker Dermatology Group and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Hecker Dermatology Group
    3500 Ne 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 783-2323
    Dermatology Center Of Florida
    6100 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 600-7688
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Dermatology Center of Florida
    715 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste C, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-8376
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology Practitioners PA
    8980 S US Highway 1 Ste 103, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 217-5362

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. David Hecker, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1235248238
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • University of Florida
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(23)
