Overview

Dr. David Hays, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Hays works at Providence Medical Group Cascde in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.