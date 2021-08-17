Overview

Dr. David Haynie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Haynie works at Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.