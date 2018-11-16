Dr. David Hayhurst, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hayhurst, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Hayhurst, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Hayhurst works at
Locations
-
1
Oral Surgery Group550 W Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 250-1928
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayhurst?
Dr. Hayhurst was kind, compassionate, gentle and skilled. He took the time to talk to me in trying to find the right way to reduce any pain and anxiety for me. His staff is kind and helpful, even giving me a blanket on a cold day. What a great place, Thank you!
About Dr. David Hayhurst, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1386791580
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayhurst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayhurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayhurst works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayhurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayhurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayhurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayhurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.