Dr. David Hayes, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hayes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McMinnville, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Locations
McMinnville Eye Clinic235 SE Norton Ln Ste B, McMinnville, OR 97128 Directions (503) 472-4688
Hospital Affiliations
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
He is friendly, has a great smile. He actually makes you feel that any issues you have are important to him. He is very knowledgeable. He did surgery on my eyes and did an awesome job. We travel from the coast for an appointment. My husband and I highly recommend him. We have gone to many Drs and they never seem to get our prescriptions right. Dr Hayes is spy on. L, G Masterson
About Dr. David Hayes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Storm Eye Inst Med Univ Sc
- Med Univ Sc
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Presbyopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.