Overview

Dr. David Hay, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Hay works at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.