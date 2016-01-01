Dr. David Hawkins Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hawkins Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hawkins Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 88 Hammond St, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 990-2367
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkins Jr?
About Dr. David Hawkins Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1952408510
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.