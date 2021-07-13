See All Podiatrists in Crossville, TN
Dr. David Haverly Jr, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Haverly Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.

Dr. Haverly Jr works at Cumberland Specialty Group, PLLC in Crossville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cumberland Podiatric Surgeons Inc.
    49 Cleveland St Ste 320, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 787-1170
    Cumberland Medical Center
    421 S Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 484-9511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cumberland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion Surgery

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Haverly Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578585139
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Haverly Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haverly Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haverly Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haverly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haverly Jr works at Cumberland Specialty Group, PLLC in Crossville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Haverly Jr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haverly Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haverly Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haverly Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haverly Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

