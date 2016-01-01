Dr. Hauser accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Hauser, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hauser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Hauser works at
Locations
Grace Medical Center2000 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21223 Directions (410) 362-3541
Hospital Affiliations
- Grace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. David Hauser, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1992006852
Education & Certifications
Dr. Hauser works at
Dr. Hauser has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
