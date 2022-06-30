Overview

Dr. David Haupt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Haupt works at Barton J Blinder MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.