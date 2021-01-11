Overview

Dr. David Hauge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Sweetwater Hospital Association.



Dr. Hauge works at Neurosurgery and Spine Consultnts in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Athens, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.