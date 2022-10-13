See All Hand Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. David Haueisen, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (126)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Haueisen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Haueisen works at Signature Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Orthopedics - South County
    12639 Old Tesson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 334-1091
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Have seen D Haueisen for multiple trigger fingers, a trigger thumb and recently a gangleon cyst. Aways professional but light and always keeps you informed of what comes next including what your options are.
    Dennis — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. David Haueisen, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497705735
    Education & Certifications

    • Good Samaritan
    • Akron General Medical Center
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Haueisen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haueisen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haueisen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haueisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haueisen works at Signature Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Haueisen’s profile.

    Dr. Haueisen has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haueisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Haueisen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haueisen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haueisen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haueisen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

