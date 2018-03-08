Overview

Dr. David Hatfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Hatfield works at Des Moines Orthopedic Centers in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Carroll, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.