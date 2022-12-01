Dr. David Hastings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hastings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hastings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hastings, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Louisiana Urology LLC8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-8100
Plaquemine Office59315 River West Dr # D, Plaquemine, LA 70764 Directions (225) 766-8100
Gonzales Office1104 W HIGHWAY 30, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 766-8100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
When Dr. Carter retired, I needed a new Urologist. I'm glad I found Dr. Hastings. He is very knowledgeable, kind, and personable. He always asks questions pertaining to my medical history for the year, and seems genuinely concerned with my wellbeing. His diagnosis is always spot on. Dr Hastings always takes time with my visit. I never feel like he is rushing to see the next patient, and that is important to me.
About Dr. David Hastings, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306887369
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hastings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hastings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hastings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hastings has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hastings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hastings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hastings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.