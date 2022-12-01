Overview

Dr. David Hastings, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hastings works at Louisiana Urology LLC in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Plaquemine, LA and Gonzales, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.