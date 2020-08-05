Overview

Dr. David Haseltine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Haseltine works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Pawleys Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.