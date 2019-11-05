Overview

Dr. David W Hartman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hartman works at Carilion Clinic Wound Center in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.