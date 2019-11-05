Dr. David W Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David W Hartman, MD
Overview
Dr. David W Hartman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hartman works at
Locations
Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital101 Elm Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (540) 985-8000
Carilion Clinic Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine - Roanoke2017 Jefferson St SW Fl 2, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 981-8025
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw the same for psychiatrist for years and decided we just weren't making progress. I researched psychiatrists in the area and narrowed the field to two. One didn't accept my insurance so that was a no go. In any case, after learning more about Dr Hartman, including his amazing life story, and with input from other mental health specialists whose opinions I trusted, I felt I had probably found my guy. I've had no reason to question my decision. As to the negative experiences some others have related, I have no reason to doubt their veracity. If my experience with any doctor had been similar to theirs I'd have left too. All I can offer is either the fit works or it doesn't. I find Dr. Hartman to be objective, non-judgmental, empathetic and sympathetic. It certainly helps that he and I have several interests in common. If we had met in any way other than as doctor and patient I think he's probably the kind of person I could strike up a good friendship with. Give him a try.
About Dr. David W Hartman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1184607343
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartman has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.