Overview

Dr. David Harter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Harter works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.