Dr. David Hartenbach, MD
Dr. David Hartenbach, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of MO Columbia and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis Children's Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
-
1
Esse Health - Mason Roads Pediatrics13001 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 320, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 567-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartenbach?
He was awesome explained everything well Saved my child’s life
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154302131
- St Louis Chldns Hosp & Wa University
- University of MO Columbia
- Pediatrics
