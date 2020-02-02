Dr. David Harrison, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Harrison, DO
Overview
Dr. David Harrison, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Proctology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
-
1
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc3660 Guion Rd Ste 330, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Directions (317) 923-1033
-
2
Community Center for Womens Health533 E County Line Rd Ste 101, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 957-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Hendricks Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
I drew the short end of a genetic lottery and have had chronic hemorrhoids for years, had a flare up and needed surgery. Sadly it wasn't with Dr. Harrison, after nothing but a terrible experience with the other office/provider post surgery I set out in desperation to find actual care elsewhere. Dr. Harrison took me on, someone else's post surgery mess, and within two visits had all my questions and problems cleared up and it's over a year later and smooth sailing. I even needed a small clerical thing resolved almost two years later and they solved it very quickly, even though I wasn't a long term patient or even their surgical patient! My previous provider gave me the run around and they helped me in just two weeks! (Dr. was on vacation the first week) Both he and his staff clearly care a lot about what they do and the patients they see, I haven't needed to be back there in a long time, but I would in a second if the need arose. Phenomenal practice, strongly recommend.
About Dr. David Harrison, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1255396255
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Proctology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.