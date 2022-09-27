Overview

Dr. David Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at North Point Orthopedics in Munster, IN with other offices in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.