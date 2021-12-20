Dr. David Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Institute LLC6811 Palisades Park Ct Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 533-5177
-
2
21st Century Oncology LLC4571 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 322-5600
-
3
Specialists in Urology9400 Gladiolus Dr Ste 30, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 333-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David Harris is a first-class urologist. My internist on digital exam noted a small nodule to be investigated and referred me to Dr. Harris. I saw him at his office and he scheduled an MRI and later a biopsy. I was dreading the biopsy, but Dr. Harris and his staff made it a very simple, painless and anxiety-free procedure. Unlike some urologists that I have heard about from friends (who do the procedure with a local) I was placed under a general anesthetic by Dr. Laura Stevens, who also was highly competent. Post-op issues resolved in 24 hours and I felt fine. I would recommend Dr. Harris to any man with prostate issues.
About Dr. David Harris, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215913975
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Deaconess-Harvard Surg Svc
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
