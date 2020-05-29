Overview

Dr. David Harries, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wales College Of Medicine, Biology, Life And Health Sciences, Cardiff University, School Of Medicine, Cardiff University and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Harries works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.