Dr. David Harries, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Harries, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wales College Of Medicine, Biology, Life And Health Sciences, Cardiff University, School Of Medicine, Cardiff University and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Harries works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deaconess Clinic
    4600 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 450-7246
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 29, 2020
    I saw Dr. Harries last week for the consult. I will go back next week for an epidural and pain shot. Then after another two weeks, I will go back for a different treatment for a totally different issue. He was thorough with his explanation of what to expect. Thus far, I am impressed with Dr. Harries and his staff.
    G. Watson — May 29, 2020
    About Dr. David Harries, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104924109
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Royal College Of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow
    Residency
    • University Of Ky College Of Med
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    • Wales College Of Medicine, Biology, Life And Health Sciences, Cardiff University, School Of Medicine, Cardiff University
