Dr. David Harrell, MD
Overview
Dr. David Harrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
Premier Neurosurgical Center7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 110, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 938-8121
Premier Surgical North Knoxville7714 Conner Rd Ste 103, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 938-8121Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Premier Surgery Center6408 Papermill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 306-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner, wonderful listener, complications-free gall bladder removal. He helped set my heart at ease. From start to finish, this was an amazing experience with Dr. Harrell. He’s an excellent listener and an even better surgeon. We have seen a lot of doctors, and Dr. Harrell and his team are the best we’ve encountered. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Harrell, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Baylor Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrell has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrell.
