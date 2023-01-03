Dr. Harley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Harley, MD
Overview
Dr. David Harley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Harley works at
Locations
Biltmore Plastic Surgery P.A.1249 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-1009
Ratings & Reviews
Had a Biltmore lift and upper eyelid Belph with Dr. Harley on December 27th, 2022. He was extremely professional, personable and provided me with exceptional results. The entire procedure was done utilizing twilight sedation, which is much safer and allows for quicker recovery. I was up and about in 2 days with minimal bruising and very slight swelling. My results are very natural looking which is exactly the look I wanted. I highly recommend Dr. Harley to anyone considering facial rejuvenation.
About Dr. David Harley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215144670
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harley works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harley.
