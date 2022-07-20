Dr. David Harkins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Harkins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Harkins, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Dr. Harkins works at
Locations
Athens Orthopedic Clinic1765 Old West Broad St Bldg 2, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 549-1663
Orthoatlanta LLC2151 W Spring St Ste B140, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (706) 549-1663
Athens Orthopedic Clinic1553 Janmar Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 549-1663
Loganville Urgent Care3440 HIGHWAY 81, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (706) 549-1663
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. and wonderful staff and PT. Also most importantly, great results from terrible labrum tears...just follow all the Dr. and therapists recommendations and ended up better off than before the accident.
About Dr. David Harkins, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harkins has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.