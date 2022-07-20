Overview

Dr. David Harkins, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Harkins works at Athens Orthopedic Clinic in Athens, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA, Snellville, GA and Loganville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.