Overview

Dr. David Hardy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Hardy works at SGMC CardioVascular Institute in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Aneurysm and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.