Dr. David Harding, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Harding, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Broadview Heights, OH. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8200 Avery Rd, Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. David Harding, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447322946
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

