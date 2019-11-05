Dr. David Hardesty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardesty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hardesty, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hardesty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hardesty works at
Locations
Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Neurology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Coastneuro2 James Way Ste 101, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardesty?
He was very kind and spent over an hour with my mom! Spoke clear but respectful, really wish more doctors would take the time to listen like Dr. Hardesty does! I really can’t say enough great things about Dr. Hardesty mixed his training as a doctor with human compassion.
About Dr. David Hardesty, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1942239157
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardesty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hardesty.
Dr. Hardesty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hardesty works at
Dr. Hardesty has seen patients for Dementia, Cognitive Function Testing and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardesty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardesty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardesty.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Hardesty can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.