Dr. David Hardesty, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Hardesty, MD

Neurology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Hardesty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hardesty works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA with other offices in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Cognitive Function Testing and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Neurology
    850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Coastneuro
    2 James Way Ste 101, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia
Cognitive Function Testing
Parkinson's Disease
Dementia
Cognitive Function Testing
Parkinson's Disease

Treatment frequency



Dementia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hardesty?

Nov 05, 2019
He was very kind and spent over an hour with my mom! Spoke clear but respectful, really wish more doctors would take the time to listen like Dr. Hardesty does! I really can’t say enough great things about Dr. Hardesty mixed his training as a doctor with human compassion.
— Nov 05, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Hardesty, MD
About Dr. David Hardesty, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1942239157
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Hardesty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardesty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hardesty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hardesty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hardesty has seen patients for Dementia, Cognitive Function Testing and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardesty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardesty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardesty.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardesty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardesty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

