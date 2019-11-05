Overview

Dr. David Hardesty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hardesty works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA with other offices in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Cognitive Function Testing and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

