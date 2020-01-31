Overview

Dr. David Harden, MD is a Dermatologist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.



Dr. Harden works at Manhattan Dermatology, PA in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.