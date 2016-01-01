Overview

Dr. David Hardaway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hardaway works at Viewmont Urology Clinic, PA in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.