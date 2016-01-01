See All Urologists in Hickory, NC
Urology
Overview

Dr. David Hardaway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hardaway works at Viewmont Urology Clinic, PA in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Viewmont Urology Clinic, PA
    1202 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 358-0472

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. David Hardaway, MD

    • Urology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225072861
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Davidson College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hardaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardaway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardaway works at Viewmont Urology Clinic, PA in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hardaway’s profile.

    Dr. Hardaway has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hardaway has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardaway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

