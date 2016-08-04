See All Otolaryngologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. David Hantke, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Hantke, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Hantke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Hantke works at David R Hantke, MD INC in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    David R Hantke, MD INC
    2807 Loma Vista Rd Ste 103, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 648-7222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Swimmer's Ear
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Earwax Buildup
Swimmer's Ear
Loss of Smell and-or Taste

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hantke?

    Aug 04, 2016
    I went to him with my medical records in hopes that he might find a solution to a sleep apneacondition that had been affecting my well being for many months. He could not have been more thorough with his review and exam. He recommended a course of treatment with medications (no surgeries!) and it has worked very well. I am most grateful for his experience and diagnostic skill. Nice manners too!
    Ojai, CA — Aug 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Hantke, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Hantke, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hantke to family and friends

    Dr. Hantke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hantke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Hantke, MD.

    About Dr. David Hantke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982823688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hantke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hantke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hantke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hantke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hantke works at David R Hantke, MD INC in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hantke’s profile.

    Dr. Hantke has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hantke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hantke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hantke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hantke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hantke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Hantke, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.