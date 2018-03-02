Overview

Dr. David Hanscom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Hanscom works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.