Dr. David Handshoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handshoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Handshoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Handshoe, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Handshoe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lowcountry Lung & Critical Care9150 Medcom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 567-1249Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Handshoe?
Very pleased with Dr Handshoe, new to area, receive an appt very fast and was not disappointed in his care with my disabled daughter. He will be our Pulmonologist for years to come. Wait time was fast, he took his time with us, and listened to what my concerns were and put a plan together. Thank You Dr. Handshoe and Staff very friendly!
About Dr. David Handshoe, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1659371755
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handshoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handshoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handshoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handshoe works at
Dr. Handshoe has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handshoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Handshoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handshoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handshoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handshoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.